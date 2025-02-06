rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Save
Edit Image
crossartfurniturepublic domaindrawingspaintingumbrellasymbol
Your vacation poster template, editable design in blue and white
Your vacation poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274235/your-vacation-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Umbrella Stand (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085062/umbrella-stand-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459182/summer-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
George Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066124/george-washington-flat-iron-stand-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday poster template, editable text and design
Beach holiday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539710/beach-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday poster template
Beach holiday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887436/beach-holiday-poster-templateView license
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089508/pennsylvania-fat-lamp-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday blog banner template, editable text
Beach holiday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646484/beach-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram story template, editable social media design
Beach holiday Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646648/beach-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday poster template, editable text and design
Beach holiday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539701/beach-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067396/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646491/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071354/silver-salver-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Summer is calling post template, editable social media design
Summer is calling post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12657715/summer-calling-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation aesthetic png, travel remix, editable design
Summer vacation aesthetic png, travel remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161278/summer-vacation-aesthetic-png-travel-remix-editable-designView license
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template
Beach holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836048/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087283/andiron-one-pair-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Family holiday blog banner template
Family holiday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571532/family-holiday-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Cast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087454/cast-iron-andiron-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Pool party poster template, editable text and design
Pool party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564825/pool-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Beach chair & parasol, Summer vacation illustration, editable design
Beach chair & parasol, Summer vacation illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935105/beach-chair-parasol-summer-vacation-illustration-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Holiday poster template and design
Holiday poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718440/holiday-poster-template-and-designView license
Foot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubstein
Foot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074924/foot-scraper-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Summer trip blog banner template
Summer trip blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571533/summer-trip-blog-banner-templateView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075241/hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license