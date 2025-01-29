Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugVase (c. 1940) by Alvin ShirenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3165 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFree flow beer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598420/free-flow-beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089000/bowl-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074989/gemel-bottle-c-1937-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907409/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseBlown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059184/blown-glass-19351942-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseBroken Glass Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552529/broken-glass-effectView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseFrosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074972/frosted-glass-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseOverthinking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13488748/overthinking-instagram-post-templateView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083850/jar-with-cover-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087081/vase-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089373/crock-c-1940-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086660/salt-cup-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJelly Tumbler (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086176/jelly-tumbler-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748328/painting-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAfter work party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660531/after-work-party-poster-templateView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseBlown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059195/blown-glass-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089368/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660532/cocktail-party-poster-templateView licenseVase (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088350/vase-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license