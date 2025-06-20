rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vinegar Jug (c. 1940) by Charles Kempter
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquehuman
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Jug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086186/jug-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086378/molasses-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Stoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086883/stoneware-jug-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089334/cream-pitcher-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087905/jug-for-wine-cider-vinegar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066721/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
Glass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085934/glass-bottle-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Vincent Carano
Jug (c. 1936) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066711/jug-c-1936-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license