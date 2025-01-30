rawpixel
Velvet Slipper (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmann
Walking shoes poster template, editable text and design
Black Leather Slipper (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmann
Stiletto heels editable mockup, fashion footwear
Slipper (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Ankle boots editable mockup, fashion footwear
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
New collection poster template
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Spring aesthetic, colorful flowers background, editable design
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Bone and Beadwork (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
New collection Instagram story template
Slipper (1935/1942) by Mae A Clarke and Melita Hofmann
Denim & jeans poster template
Woman's Shoe (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Editable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustration
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Shoe (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
New collection Instagram post template
Woman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Shoe (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Box (c. 1935) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Buckskin Legging with Beadwork (1935) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Beadwork Coat (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Beaded Moccasin (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
