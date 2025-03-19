rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Painting, Pineapple (c. 1940) by Ruth Buker
Save
Edit Image
plantfruitartwatercolourwallpublic domainfoodpaintings
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wall Painting, Pineapple Motif (1937) by Ruth Buker
Wall Painting, Pineapple Motif (1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077927/wall-painting-pineapple-motif-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Needle Case (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Needle Case (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075959/needle-case-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Locomotive Bell (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Locomotive Bell (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075737/locomotive-bell-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting - Pineapple Motif (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
Wall Painting - Pineapple Motif (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077919/wall-painting-pineapple-motif-c-1937-goodacreFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Lantern (1935/1942) by Ruth Buker
Lantern (1935/1942) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069245/lantern-19351942-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265580/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Brass Cream Skimmer (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Brass Cream Skimmer (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089018/brass-cream-skimmer-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView license
Bar Bottle (c. 1940) by Anna Aloisi
Bar Bottle (c. 1940) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085391/bar-bottle-c-1940-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264985/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Applique Quilt (Detail) (1935/1942) by Ruth Buker
Applique Quilt (Detail) (1935/1942) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058842/applique-quilt-detail-19351942-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265567/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085752/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Rosary Beads (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Rosary Beads (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086632/rosary-beads-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265344/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Glass Celery Dish (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleigh
Glass Celery Dish (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleigh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075024/glass-celery-dish-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Lee Hager
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Lee Hager
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077944/wall-paper-c-1937-lee-hagerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264970/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088971/bootjack-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085530/cast-iron-fruit-jar-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087103/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-c-1940-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain license