Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Picture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Picture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Canvas frame mockup, editable product design
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
Modern living room editable mockup, home interior
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Abstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable design
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
Stencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Street wall editable mockup
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Vertical picture frame editable mockup element
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Picture frame mockup, wall decoration
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
