Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Restoration Drawing (1935/1942) by Robert W R Taylor
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Restoration Drawing (1935/1942) by Robert W R Taylor
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Interior of the Sint-Odulphuskerk in Assendelft (1649) by Pieter Jansz Saenredam
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
