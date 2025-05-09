Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueWatchman's Rattle (c. 1940) by Marius HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 896 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3059 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088979/bootjack-slipper-holder-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFeather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085805/feather-wreath-c-1940-edith-towner-and-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085778/drying-rack-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseGrille Doors of Wood (c. 1937) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075079/grille-doors-wood-c-1937-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085486/candlestick-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085613/desk-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuilt-in Cabinet (1937) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073215/built-in-cabinet-1937-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078688/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078693/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash Board (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087115/wash-board-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlesticks (c. 1937) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073393/candlesticks-c-1937-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash Stand (c. 1940) by Della Buttonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087111/wash-stand-c-1940-della-buttonFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076537/powder-horn-c-1937-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGrain Shovel (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085985/grain-shovel-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBible Box (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085425/bible-box-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089405/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel and Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078692/bootjack-c-1938-william-kieckhofel-and-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989873/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1940) by Roger Deatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085466/candle-mold-c-1940-roger-deatsFree Image from public domain license