rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Della Button
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledesk
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
Desk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085613/desk-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086924/table-c-1940-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085620/desk-ladys-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Walnut Wash Stand (c. 1941) by Harry King
Walnut Wash Stand (c. 1941) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088372/walnut-wash-stand-c-1941-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086359/mirror-stand-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064015/general-cass-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085416/bedside-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Slate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Slate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086942/tea-table-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license