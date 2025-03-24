rawpixel
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086721/sideboard-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Lady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Slate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Home office poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555746/home-office-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086942/tea-table-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license