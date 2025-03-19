rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Joseph Glover
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Interior design poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082227/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license