Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswhalesmusical instrumentWhale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl StrehlauOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSocial media campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087166/whales-tooth-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527553/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086516/powder-horn-c-1940-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086524/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527140/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHorn (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086088/horn-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527064/talent-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081124/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549370/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTrivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662915/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085030/trivet-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView licenseSailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081321/sailors-sewing-kit-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597329/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView licensePatch Box from Ky. Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080906/patch-box-from-ky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseLittle chubby boy playing guitar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549275/little-chubby-boy-playing-guitar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFireplace Tile (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065987/fireplace-tile-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseTalent show Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662917/talent-show-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseComb Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089175/comb-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063963/garden-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596476/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInk and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597138/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081127/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689857/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076557/powder-horn-c-1937-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseChildren and music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506393/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Flower Holder (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066152/glass-flower-holder-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543895/piano-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license