Whale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Travel photography Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10310877/travel-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087163/whales-tooth-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach trip Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712454/summer-beach-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horn (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086088/horn-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813799/aquarium-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Shaving Mug and Basin (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089474/pa-german-shaving-mug-and-basin-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087137/weather-vane-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167127/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Workplace diversity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598202/workplace-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086581/rag-doll-c-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702542/aquarium-blog-banner-templateView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813765/aquarium-instagram-post-templateView license
Painted Cabinet (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084171/painted-cabinet-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813836/aquarium-instagram-story-templateView license
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Team success Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598173/team-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo mockup, editable man's back design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView license
Brown Velvet Cap (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089040/brown-velvet-cap-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Wrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView license
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license