Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswhalestattooWhale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl StrehlauOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3188 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel photography Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10310877/travel-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhale's Tooth (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087163/whales-tooth-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712454/summer-beach-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorn (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086088/horn-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813799/aquarium-poster-templateView licensePa. German Shaving Mug and Basin (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089474/pa-german-shaving-mug-and-basin-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087137/weather-vane-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseWall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseDoll (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167127/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseDoll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace diversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598202/workplace-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086581/rag-doll-c-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702542/aquarium-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813765/aquarium-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Cabinet (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084171/painted-cabinet-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813836/aquarium-instagram-story-templateView licenseMechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseTeam success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598173/team-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseBrown Velvet Cap (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089040/brown-velvet-cap-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView licenseCivil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license