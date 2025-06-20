rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingwomans
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072642/womans-shoe-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083082/christening-dress-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView license
Shoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregg
Shoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081531/shoe-c-1938-arlington-greggFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072650/womans-slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071634/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Sole (c. 1940) by Rocco Navigato
Iron Sole (c. 1940) by Rocco Navigato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086133/iron-sole-c-1940-rocco-navigatoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088145/slipper-c-1941-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license