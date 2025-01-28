rawpixel
Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Old American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Shaker Doll (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Paper mockup, editable design
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Child's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (1940) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Doll with China Head (1935/1942) by Mary Porter
