Wooden Cross (c. 1940) by George File
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Maple Sugar Mold (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086306/maple-sugar-mold-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skaren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Egg Beater (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087223/wooden-egg-beater-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView license
Drying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085778/drying-rack-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078639/bishop-hill-old-colony-auger-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Cross (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065332/cross-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088933/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085590/decorated-glass-flask-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blue Glass Cruet and Stopper (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088944/blue-glass-cruet-and-stopper-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license