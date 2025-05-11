rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsplaquephotocc0
Editable hanging wooden sign design element set
Editable hanging wooden sign design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334533/editable-hanging-wooden-sign-design-element-setView license
Bas Relief Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Bas Relief Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085397/bas-relief-plaque-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Woodwork
Woodwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14942791/woodworkView license
Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079858/figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Woodwork
Woodwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14942873/woodworkView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Easel wedding sign editable mockup
Easel wedding sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12858525/easel-wedding-sign-editable-mockupView license
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable cafe shop mockup
Editable cafe shop mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185932/editable-cafe-shop-mockupView license
Horse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Horse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable a-frame sign mockup, restaurant design
Editable a-frame sign mockup, restaurant design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200575/editable-a-frame-sign-mockup-restaurant-designView license
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310632/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Religious Embroidery (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Religious Embroidery (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086599/religious-embroidery-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310645/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Religious Embroidery (1940) by Stanley Mazur
Religious Embroidery (1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086602/religious-embroidery-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
St. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
St. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
A-frame sign editable mockup
A-frame sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525491/a-frame-sign-editable-mockupView license
Hunting Horn (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
Hunting Horn (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060955/hunting-horn-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262042/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Bullet Mold (c. 1942) by Stanley Mazur
Bullet Mold (c. 1942) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088527/bullet-mold-c-1942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations
Photo frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415670/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView license
Wooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Wooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, Japandi interior, transparent design
Photo frame mockup, Japandi interior, transparent design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733146/photo-frame-mockup-japandi-interior-transparent-designView license
Memorial Picture (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Memorial Picture (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075845/memorial-picture-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Congrats template, editable design
Congrats template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902142/congrats-template-editable-designView license
"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078428/little-fanny-carved-figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Minimal photo customizable frame mockup, home decor
Minimal photo customizable frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705411/minimal-photo-customizable-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license