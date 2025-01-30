rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skaren
Save
Edit Image
woodencrossswordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknife
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Become the king poster template
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986485/breakfast-toast-aesthetic-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986121/breakfast-toast-aesthetic-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985608/breakfast-toast-aesthetic-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
Breakfast toast aesthetic background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978347/breakfast-toast-aesthetic-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license