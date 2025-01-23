rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woolen Textile (1940) by Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorughuman
Editable tote bag mockup, eco-product design
Editable tote bag mockup, eco-product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494802/editable-tote-bag-mockup-eco-product-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Sale announcement poster template, editable text and design
Sale announcement poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614090/sale-announcement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Urban life Instagram post template, editable text
Urban life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509230/urban-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain license
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664412/space-beach-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Spanish for beginners book cover template
Spanish for beginners book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446883/spanish-for-beginners-book-cover-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Textile Samples (c. 1939) by Paul Kelly
Textile Samples (c. 1939) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084893/textile-samples-c-1939-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901444/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075259/homespun-cloth-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag mockup, African American model editable design
Tote bag mockup, African American model editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag editable mockup
Tote bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574223/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087261/woven-mat-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Crime mystery book cover template
Crime mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14412412/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course poster template, editable text and design
Fashion design course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467977/fashion-design-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900796/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081922/textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085368/bag-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut & underwater world surreal remix, editable design
Astronaut & underwater world surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663782/astronaut-underwater-world-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Shaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenborn
Shaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086694/shaker-textile-sample-c-1940-harold-weisenbornFree Image from public domain license
Delivery service poster template, editable text and design
Delivery service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614079/delivery-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chair (1941) by Archie Thompson
Chair (1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087472/chair-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license