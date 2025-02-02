Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablewritingWriting Armchair (1940) by Rolland LivingstoneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3378 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086781/sofa-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licensePaper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13940147/paper-mockup-editable-designView licenseHanging Shelf (1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086017/hanging-shelf-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059535/chair-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973162/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseSettee (1941) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088051/settee-1941-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064145/armchair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064148/armchair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071003/side-chair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686720/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorner Chair (1941) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087599/corner-chair-1941-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseTilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058877/armchair-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView licenseWriting Armchair (c. 1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087257/writing-armchair-c-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070735/secretary-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086906/sugar-bowl-c-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (Cabinet Top Desk) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070741/secretary-cabinet-top-desk-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseWriting Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087262/writing-arm-chair-c-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069440/pitcher-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (Console or Card Table) (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072021/table-console-card-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRoundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086637/roundabout-chair-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseInfant's High Chair (1940) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086113/infants-high-chair-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license