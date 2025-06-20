Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaingundrawingsphotoantiquecancc0"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia TuccioOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseCake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087413/cake-mold-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395453/say-war-blog-banner-templateView licenseTea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088234/tea-caddy-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood buffet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749074/seafood-buffet-poster-templateView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084115/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893859/cowboys-and-horses-facebook-post-templateView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEnd TB Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460454/end-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085208/whale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080117/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseMagical reading Instagram story template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23184307/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseSconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseRare art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009930/rare-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086315/match-safe-c-1940-gordon-sanborn-and-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080123/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEmber Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseCandlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085481/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084137/pa-german-graduated-measure-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseKerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Creamer (1935/1942) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063027/silver-creamer-19351942-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseSconce (1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081389/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license