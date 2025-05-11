Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugcc0Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3459 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseShipping orders, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087051/valance-for-tester-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531757/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePa. 