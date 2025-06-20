rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartpublic domaindrawingslampphotoantique
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087432/carpenters-brace-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
Editable vintage bird animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087856/iron-ladle-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081378/sauce-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design poster template, editable design
Graphic design poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688017/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245140/image-background-png-textureView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView license
Skillet (c. 1939) by Alfred Goldstein
Skillet (c. 1939) by Alfred Goldstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084690/skillet-c-1939-alfred-goldsteinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511355/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Gridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Gridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083671/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Child's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielens
Child's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079242/childs-porringer-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView license
Door Handle (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087690/door-handle-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082896/candlestick-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088218/sugar-bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license