Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodcrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssymbolAltar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3060 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087487/chandelier-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseWrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408231/wooden-sign-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087390/branding-iron-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087842/hoe-blade-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067875/image-animal-bird-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088366/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900187/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075114/handcarved-side-chair-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562772/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551602/spring-fashion-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551597/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseCandlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085469/candlestick-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089103/church-bell-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorbel and Ceiling Beam (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089214/corbel-and-ceiling-beam-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license