Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpatternartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdinosaurpaintingsApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph OpstadOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinosaur world Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717138/dinosaur-world-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087297/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaur pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715904/dinosaur-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087298/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaur documentary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717193/dinosaur-documentary-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087304/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseComedy podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486680/comedy-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseDaily talk podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487337/daily-talk-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597135/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBookmark (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseKids bike safety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704797/kids-bike-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrazy Quilt: Detail (c. 1942) by Esther Molinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088562/crazy-quilt-detail-c-1942-esther-molinaFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597374/accident-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet Detail (Red Riding Hood) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087637/coverlet-detail-red-riding-hood-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704321/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1942) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088688/sampler-c-1942-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseNovember 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776467/november-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseDoll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseCycle trails Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597520/cycle-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087712/dress-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseKids bike safety blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597376/kids-bike-safety-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseFebruary 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseCuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597317/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087781/girls-dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597519/world-bicycle-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseGatepost Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087779/gatepost-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597189/christmas-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesign on Paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037016/design-paperFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596821/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license