Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph OpstadOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3068 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087297/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087304/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseFlying parrot editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087294/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCoverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseLove Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050583/love-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (Red Riding Hood) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087637/coverlet-detail-red-riding-hood-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseCarved Picture Frame (1940/1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085526/carved-picture-frame-19401941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGatepost Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087779/gatepost-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBookmark (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseRibbon (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086598/ribbon-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070114/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license