Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph OpstadOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3283 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087298/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087297/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseFlying parrot editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087294/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCoverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseGatepost Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087779/gatepost-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseLove Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050583/love-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail (Red Riding Hood) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087637/coverlet-detail-red-riding-hood-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Picture Frame (1940/1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085526/carved-picture-frame-19401941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Ralph N Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087858/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseQuilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068192/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license