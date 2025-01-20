rawpixel
Apothecary's Pill Coater (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Investing quote Instagram post template
Embroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Stroh
Budget wiseley quote Instagram post template
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Investing Instagram post template, editable design
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Circus Pony Robe (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Investment broker Instagram post template, editable design
Yellow Stoneware Jug (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Piggy bank editable mockup
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Save money Instagram post template, editable design
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Finance quote Instagram post template
Marking Gauge for Barrels (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Save money Instagram post template
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
Saving money early Instagram post template
Sled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Time management podcast blog banner template
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Profitable investing tips template, editable design Instagram post template, editable design and text
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
More money Instagram post template
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Business investment png element, editable collage remix
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Money secrets blog banner template
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Savings goals Instagram post template
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Business investment Instagram post template, editable text
Buttons (1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
