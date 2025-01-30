rawpixel
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Chair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Relax Instagram post template
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Vintage leather armchair
Inkwell (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
