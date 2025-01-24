Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarmchairphotoArm Chair (1941) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3028 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack chair, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355984/black-chair-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBench (1937) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable green dining room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037897/picture-frame-mockup-editable-green-dining-room-interior-designView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseGreen chair png mockup element, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355992/green-chair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseSaddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088028/saddle-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseModern living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582318/modern-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseBrown armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356654/brown-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseBaptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843696/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePatterned green wall mockup, editable contemporary interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045184/patterned-green-wall-mockup-editable-contemporary-interior-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePastel living room, editable remix home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080642/pastel-living-room-editable-remix-home-interior-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseBasic home repair Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14627600/basic-home-repair-facebook-story-templateView licenseEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseBasic home repair poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14627494/basic-home-repair-poster-templateView licenseArmchair (1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087318/armchair-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licensePastel living room remix, editable home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135853/pastel-living-room-remix-editable-home-interior-designView licenseWing Chair (c. 1941) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088398/wing-chair-c-1941-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseModern living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582329/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseHand-crafted furniture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915055/hand-crafted-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseBasic home repair Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824447/basic-home-repair-facebook-post-templateView licenseWooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license