rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Save
Edit Image
bird embroiderybedanimalfabricbirdpatternartvintage
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087957/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Film fest blog banner template
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418015/vintage-bird-illustrations-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter poster template
Happy easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129172/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131344/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter Facebook story template
Happy easter Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129173/happy-easter-facebook-story-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Facebook post template
Happy Easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986751/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418158/colorful-birds-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068232/resist-printed-linen-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Travel service Facebook post template
Travel service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823969/travel-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter blog banner template
Happy easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129171/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Embroidery (c. 1940) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Embroidery (c. 1940) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085782/embroidery-c-1940-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license