Bedspread (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Applique Bedspread (c. 1941) by Charlotte Winter and Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087293/applique-bedspread-c-1941-charlotte-winter-and-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087973/printed-textile-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059868/coverlet-19351942-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Textile (Historical) (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087970/printed-textile-historical-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064267/bedspread-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064265/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085049/tufted-candlewick-bedspread-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Colcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073949/colcha-bedspread-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081147/printed-bedspread-c-1938-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Red and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088005/red-and-white-napkin-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Sample of Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088035/sample-calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088334/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Event Handkerchief (c. 1941) by Hubbell McBride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087751/event-handkerchief-c-1941-hubbell-mcbrideFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087943/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078606/bedspread-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license