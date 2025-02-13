rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Blacksmith's Sign (c. 1941) by W W Zausch
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssignjewelryhandwritingphoto
Peace & love Instagram post template
Peace & love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443911/peace-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Seal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070723/seal-ring-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Gold and black spiritual collage element set, editable design
Gold and black spiritual collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871468/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
Brooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073213/brooch-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891621/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView license
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087330/bed-warming-pan-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891539/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass png element, editable remix design
Watercolor compass png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871301/watercolor-compass-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074928/fob-seal-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871571/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView license
Miniature Case (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Miniature Case (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075868/miniature-case-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891567/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Mourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
Watercolor compass, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408997/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Round gold frame, editable leaf design
Round gold frame, editable leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747374/round-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Cafe sign editable mockup
Cafe sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526205/cafe-sign-editable-mockupView license
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Water lily illustration, black iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Water lily illustration, black iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531319/water-lily-illustration-black-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396832/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor lotus illustration, spiritual background, editable design
Watercolor lotus illustration, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531321/watercolor-lotus-illustration-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Kettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Coffee Monday Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Monday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596721/coffee-monday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Peace of mind Instagram post template
Peace of mind Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443960/peace-mind-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
Locket (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy
Locket (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066988/locket-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403585/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075734/locket-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license