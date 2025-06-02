Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageswordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotoantiqueBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar BluhmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 598 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2042 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSpiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088167/spiral-hay-fork-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBrass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089017/brass-betty-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Mold Filler (1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087417/candle-mold-filler-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseScrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088057/scrimshaw-walrus-tusk-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCurrier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089383/curriers-shaving-knife-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMiner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePerforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089507/perforated-tin-lantern-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088059/scrimshaw-swordfish-bill-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseScrimshaw (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088049/scrimshaw-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseBrass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087360/betty-lamp-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwin Sewing Bird (1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087032/twin-sewing-bird-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFrow and Frow Club (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060646/frow-and-frow-club-19351942-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePainted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089492/painted-mirror-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084737/spur-c-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license