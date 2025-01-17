Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingslampboatBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella MosherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2826 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licenseMail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088617/mail-pouch-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088152/snood-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588778/minimal-living-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088470/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140567/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseQuilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087360/betty-lamp-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseIron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474177/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087349/betty-lamp-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseInterior decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226434/interior-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474290/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseWood Box (c. 1953) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088917/wood-box-c-1953-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room inspiration Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728461/living-room-inspiration-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087943/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670389/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBrass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089017/brass-betty-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseJacket rack closet, home interior, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679214/jacket-rack-closet-home-interior-editable-remixView licenseWrought Iron Betty Lamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078363/wrought-iron-betty-lamp-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal closet, home interior, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679006/minimal-closet-home-interior-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087350/betty-lamp-c-1941-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseDream home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494273/dream-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226576/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license