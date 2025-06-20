rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089014/brace-for-drilling-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Churn (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Churn (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087545/churn-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087819/hitchcock-chair-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Whale Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063818/whale-oil-lamp-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087349/betty-lamp-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hitchcock Rocker (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Rocker (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060859/hitchcock-rocker-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Foot Warmer (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Foot Warmer (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060620/foot-warmer-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hitchcock Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060855/hitchcock-side-chair-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062959/side-chair-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Tray (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Toleware Tray (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063572/toleware-tray-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tole Candlebrum (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Tole Candlebrum (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086971/tole-candlebrum-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Kitchen Range (c. 1940) by David Ramage
Kitchen Range (c. 1940) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086208/kitchen-range-c-1940-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089017/brass-betty-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Desk (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Desk (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060071/desk-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license