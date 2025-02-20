rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Book with U.S. Seal on Cover (c. 1941) by Wayne White
Save
Edit Image
bookartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueseal
Books poster template
Books poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView license
Sled (c. 1940) by Wayne White
Sled (c. 1940) by Wayne White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086747/sled-c-1940-wayne-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
A Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynn
A Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088153/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold wax seals, editable element collection
Gold wax seals, editable element collection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16611524/gold-wax-seals-editable-element-collectionView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukill
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087769/flat-iron-stand-c-1941-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Save environment poster template, editable text and design
Save environment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687818/save-environment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tray (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Tray (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088298/tray-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Carved Bird and Nest (c. 1941) by Adolph Beilin
Carved Bird and Nest (c. 1941) by Adolph Beilin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087457/carved-bird-and-nest-c-1941-adolph-beilinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster poster template
Vintage poster poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050980/vintage-poster-poster-templateView license
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087399/butter-dish-hen-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Save environment blog banner template, editable text
Save environment blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597428/save-environment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollum
Doll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
Easter egg hunt blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView license
Wood Blocks (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Wood Blocks (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078255/wood-blocks-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Save environment Instagram post template, editable text
Save environment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687801/save-environment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lard Lamp (c. 1940) by Wayne White
Lard Lamp (c. 1940) by Wayne White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086248/lard-lamp-c-1940-wayne-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Save environment Instagram story template, editable text
Save environment Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687926/save-environment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071961/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element set
Editable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16276985/editable-vintage-ephemera-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002056/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001977/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087319/bandbox-castle-garden-c-1941-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
Seal wax stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001927/seal-wax-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071958/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
First winter book cover template, editable design
First winter book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787700/first-winter-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower set
Editable watercolor flower set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706337/editable-watercolor-flower-setView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704129/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088032/sampler-c-1941-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain license