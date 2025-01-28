rawpixel
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072500/weather-vane-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710252/tools-the-trade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064558/candlestick-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Dog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459263/dog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Cruet (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065362/cruet-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bag (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064178/bag-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071962/sugar-bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Earring (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065850/earring-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710258/tools-the-trade-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Butter Print and Mold (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064463/butter-print-and-mold-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710248/tools-the-trade-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Tools of the trade Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967047/tools-the-trade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Forged Adze (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066261/hand-forged-adze-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088493/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Crumpled Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547789/crumpled-paper-effectView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077147/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735108/woodworking-workshop-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735107/woodworking-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735109/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Figurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065949/figurehead-abe-lincoln-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710240/wooden-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license