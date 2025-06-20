Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphototextantiquebrandingBranding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2898 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRetinol serum label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519502/retinol-serum-label-template-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseRefillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087996/refillable-pencil-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseArt school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView licenseCast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licensePerfume label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488503/perfume-label-template-editable-designView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseTea label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488838/tea-label-template-editable-designView licenseMasher (c. 1941) by Simon Cleverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-aging serum label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488335/anti-aging-serum-label-template-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088471/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseFashion logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605018/fashion-logo-template-cream-editable-designView licenseGate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087783/gate-post-c-1941-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseGrape jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563577/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073187/branding-iron-c-1937-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist logo template, cream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605034/florist-logo-template-cream-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088487/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-chambersFree Image from public domain licenseFashion logo template, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605538/fashion-logo-template-pink-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069035/branding-iron-19351942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088507/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087842/hoe-blade-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRise and shine Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789762/rise-and-shine-facebook-story-templateView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licenseAltar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license