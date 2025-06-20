rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Branding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphototextantiquebranding
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Retinol serum label template, editable design
Retinol serum label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519502/retinol-serum-label-template-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087996/refillable-pencil-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Perfume label template, editable design
Perfume label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488503/perfume-label-template-editable-designView license
Pack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Pack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Tea label template, editable design
Tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488838/tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain license
Anti-aging serum label template, editable design
Anti-aging serum label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488335/anti-aging-serum-label-template-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088471/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Fashion logo template, cream editable design
Fashion logo template, cream editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605018/fashion-logo-template-cream-editable-designView license
Gate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennero
Gate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087783/gate-post-c-1941-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Grape jam label template, editable design
Grape jam label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563577/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusen
Branding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073187/branding-iron-c-1937-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Florist logo template, cream editable design
Florist logo template, cream editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605034/florist-logo-template-cream-editable-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambers
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088487/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-chambersFree Image from public domain license
Fashion logo template, pink editable design
Fashion logo template, pink editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605538/fashion-logo-template-pink-editable-designView license
Branding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069035/branding-iron-19351942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088507/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087842/hoe-blade-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Rise and shine Facebook story template
Rise and shine Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789762/rise-and-shine-facebook-story-templateView license
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
Knife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Altar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Altar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license