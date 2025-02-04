Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainfoodclothingpaintingsbedButter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward BashawOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3162 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTray (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088298/tray-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087712/dress-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePunch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597498/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bucket (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088217/sugar-bucket-c-1941-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085478/candle-mold-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522368/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985766/time-donate-facebook-post-templateView licenseButter Dish (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064455/butter-dish-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985759/clothing-donation-facebook-post-templateView licenseFootstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087782/footstool-c-1941-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680629/dim-sum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBundle Carrier (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087400/bundle-carrier-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823959/dim-sum-poster-templateView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597567/big-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407804/wedding-organizer-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Dish (Hen) (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089211/covered-dish-hen-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseVase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088349/vase-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseMom & kid special offer Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView licenseWalnut Cradle (1937) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078015/walnut-cradle-1937-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license