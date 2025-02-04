rawpixel
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Tray (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar Bucket (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Time to donate Facebook post template
Butter Dish (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Clothing donation Facebook post template
Footstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamson
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Dim sum poster template, editable text and design
Bundle Carrier (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Dim sum poster template
Doll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollum
Big sale Instagram post template, editable text
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Wedding organizer Facebook post template
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Covered Dish (Hen) (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Vase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
Walnut Cradle (1937) by Edward A Darby
