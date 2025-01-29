rawpixel
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxeknifebucketelectronics
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Painting class poster template, editable text
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Art class poster template, editable text
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Interior design poster template, editable text
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable design
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
