Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxeknifebucketelectronicsBucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie VandreOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBit (c. 1940) by A Reglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDoor Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseMale grooming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license