rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbutterphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087402/butter-mold-c-1941-mary-owenFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cast Iron Baking Mold (c. 1941) by Luther D Wenrich
Cast Iron Baking Mold (c. 1941) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087452/cast-iron-baking-mold-c-1941-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Butter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089065/butter-mold-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087996/refillable-pencil-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Calico Prints from Costume (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Calico Prints from Costume (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087422/calico-prints-from-costume-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078812/butter-mold-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080708/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073254/butter-mold-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087606/cotton-antique-prints-c-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Butter Print and Mold (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Butter Print and Mold (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064463/butter-print-and-mold-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089405/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084104/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087421/cake-mold-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license