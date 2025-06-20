rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Mold Filler (1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087349/betty-lamp-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Scrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088057/scrimshaw-walrus-tusk-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088167/spiral-hay-fork-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089383/curriers-shaving-knife-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Scrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Scrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088059/scrimshaw-swordfish-bill-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Blue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089017/brass-betty-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Blue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Blue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Scrimshaw (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Scrimshaw (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088049/scrimshaw-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Perforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Perforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089507/perforated-tin-lantern-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266103/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Twin Sewing Bird (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Twin Sewing Bird (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087032/twin-sewing-bird-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frow and Frow Club (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhme
Frow and Frow Club (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060646/frow-and-frow-club-19351942-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Painted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089492/painted-mirror-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plinker and Wood Block (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhme
Plinker and Wood Block (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061946/plinker-and-wood-block-19351942-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday editable poster template
Happy birthday editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView license
Candle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borre
Candle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266955/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087585/cookie-cutter-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
Trivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088300/trivet-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain license