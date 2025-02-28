Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstattooskinCalico Printing Block (c. 1941) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3038 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201578/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseCheese Basket (c. 1941) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087512/cheese-basket-c-1941-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980448/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licenseBlue Glass Cruet and Stopper (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088944/blue-glass-cruet-and-stopper-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's tattoo mockup, editable belly part designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970029/womans-tattoo-mockup-editable-belly-part-designView licenseCalico Prints from Costume (1941) by Mary C Davidsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087422/calico-prints-from-costume-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's belly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969086/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-belly-designView licenseStove (Model) (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084807/stove-model-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's thigh designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969532/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-thigh-designView licensePa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseBull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWrist tattoo mockup, editable sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970295/wrist-tattoo-mockup-editable-sparkle-designView license"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078446/sinbad-marionette-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959563/editable-tattoo-mockup-womans-back-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseArm tattoo mockup, editable jellyfish designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980305/arm-tattoo-mockup-editable-jellyfish-designView licenseTrotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseNeck rear-view tattoo mockup, editable rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969381/neck-rear-view-tattoo-mockup-editable-rose-designView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088100/shaker-kerchief-c-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1941) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087821/hitching-post-c-1941-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseFlower tattoo editable mockup, woman's backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201226/flower-tattoo-editable-mockup-womans-backView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by William Hoffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087818/hoe-blade-c-1941-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's back tattoo editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495374/womans-back-tattoo-editable-mockupView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088164/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseSample of Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088035/sample-calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wrist tattoo mockup, sparkle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034373/editable-wrist-tattoo-mockup-sparkle-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, skin beauty designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057237/editable-tattoo-mockup-skin-beauty-designView licenseMechanical Bank: Punch and Judy (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087912/mechanical-bank-punch-and-judy-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tattoo mockup, body paint designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058103/editable-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseGold and black spiritual collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088176/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseShoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license