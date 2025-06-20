rawpixel
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Door Handle (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087690/door-handle-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087350/betty-lamp-c-1941-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087357/betty-lamp-c-1941-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Cast Iron Table Bell (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087469/cast-iron-table-bell-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Match Safe (c. 1941) by Herman Schulze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087918/match-safe-c-1941-herman-schulzeFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license