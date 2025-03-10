Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueCarousel Horse (c. 1941) by John W KelleherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3043 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Horse (1940) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085518/carousel-horse-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseGoat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080038/goat-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle from Tugboat Wheelhouse (c. 1939) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083416/eagle-from-tugboat-wheelhouse-c-1939-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Tilting Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077041/shaker-tilting-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Stove (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081459/shaker-stove-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSacred Cod (1940) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086641/sacred-cod-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082450/justice-c-1939-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078771/built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084867/tea-importers-sign-c-1939-dorothy-van-dunker-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076971/shaker-dining-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079094/carousel-horse-c-1938-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetal Indian Weather Vane (c. 1940) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086339/metal-indian-weather-vane-c-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079079/carousel-horse-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Dining Table (Marble Top) (1935/1942) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062763/shaker-dining-table-marble-top-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseTable (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081873/table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseCloset and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license