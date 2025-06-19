rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cast Iron Baking Mold (c. 1941) by Luther D Wenrich
Save
Edit Image
animalfishartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089405/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
Fish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243184/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Fishing shop blog banner template
Fishing shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597284/fishing-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082238/weather-vane-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597292/fishing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Child's Bank (c. 1939) by Luther D Wenrich
Pa. German Child's Bank (c. 1939) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084119/pa-german-childs-bank-c-1939-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088537/carved-eagle-c-1942-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium poster template
Aquarium poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687500/aquarium-poster-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087405/butter-mold-c-1941-mary-owenFree Image from public domain license
Flying whales remixed by rawpixel
Flying whales remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004154/flying-whales-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
Butter Mold (c. 1941) by Mary Owen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087402/butter-mold-c-1941-mary-owenFree Image from public domain license
FishuO shop blog banner template
FishuO shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Donald Donovan
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Donald Donovan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078113/weather-vane-c-1937-donald-donovanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15250987/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079939/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467494/shark-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frances Matsubara
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frances Matsubara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079923/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-frances-matsubaraFree Image from public domain license
Chinese vintage fish illustration, editable design
Chinese vintage fish illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166540/chinese-vintage-fish-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Egg Beater (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Wooden Egg Beater (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087223/wooden-egg-beater-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243364/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082849/butter-mold-c-1939-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Underwater aquarium Instagram post template, editable text
Underwater aquarium Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461310/underwater-aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license