Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanpublic domainclothingdrawingsadultCast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton GrubsteinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2955 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078130/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1941) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087283/andiron-one-pair-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseGeorge Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066124/george-washington-flat-iron-stand-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion png element, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708027/mens-fashion-png-element-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067396/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseSnow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseRush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseSilver Salver (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071354/silver-salver-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087057/umbrella-stand-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089508/pennsylvania-fat-lamp-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseKettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1938) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079143/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1938-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license