Carved Bird and Nest (c. 1941) by Adolph Beilin
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Picture Frame (1940/1941) by Adolph Opstad
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Gatepost Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Cuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Lion (c. 1937) by John Matulis
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Pa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
A Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynn
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Coverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Pa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Male Tea Shop Figure (1937/1941) by David Ramage
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Sea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
