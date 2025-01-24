rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
Chest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Three-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Three-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084882/three-cornered-safe-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Triangular Corner Safe (c. 1941) by Gladys M Guillaudeu
Triangular Corner Safe (c. 1941) by Gladys M Guillaudeu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088302/triangular-corner-safe-c-1941-gladys-guillaudeuFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Hartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Hartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066309/hartford-cupboard-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Scrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Scrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079532/cupboard-c-1938-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084179/painted-wooden-chest-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license