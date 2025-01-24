Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoChair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2870 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadentihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseWooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084882/three-cornered-safe-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseOriginal Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseTriangular Corner Safe (c. 1941) by Gladys M Guillaudeuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088302/triangular-corner-safe-c-1941-gladys-guillaudeuFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseHartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066309/hartford-cupboard-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseCabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennadyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079532/cupboard-c-1938-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084179/painted-wooden-chest-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license